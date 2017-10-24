Manager shot, killed in east Charlotte business

A business manager was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte Tuesday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting occurred around 11:14 p.m. at Sharon Amity Business Park in the 3100 block of Amity Court. Police say they responded to a robbery call and found a man inside one the businesses with a gunshot wound.

Officers say the business manager was inside his office with a woman when a man confronted the two of them. The man then reportedly shot and killed the business manager.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene. His name has not been released.

A CMPD K-9 team attempted to track the shooter along with their aviation unit but were unable to find him. This marks the 75th homicide in Charlotte in 2017.

It is unclear whether the shooter and victim knew each other.

