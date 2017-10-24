Charlotte Knights unveil logo and jersey to mark 20 years with the Chicago White Sox

The Charlotte Knights will mark their 20th year as the top affiliate of the Chicago White Sox in 2018 with a commemorative logo the team unveiled to season ticket holders and sponsors on Tuesday night and a March 26 exhibition game against the major league team at BB&T Ballpark.

A patch with the logo design will be featured on all home white jerseys for the season. The Knights also will wear special on-field 20th Season jerseys on select nights throughout the season. Special promotions, giveaways and appearances also will honor the 20-year affiliation.

“We are looking forward to celebrating our great partnership with the White Sox in 2018, Dan Rajkowski, Knights chief operating officer, said in announcing the special logo, jersey and promotions.

“We are very pleased at the direction the organization continues to take with a talented crop of young players coming through Charlotte,” Rajkowski said in a statement. “This exhibition game will be a great way for our fans to welcome back some of the players who have called Charlotte home over the past few seasons and have now gone on to play for the White Sox. We’re counting down the days to March 26 and the 2018 season.”

The exhibition game, which starts at 6:05 p.m. that Monday, will be the fourth between the clubs and the first since 2015.

The White Sox and Knights began their affiliation during the 1999 season when the teams entered into a player development contract. The affiliation is the fourth longest in the International League and runs through the 2020 season.

With the White Sox ranked as having one of the top farm systems in all of Major League Baseball, the Knights boasted some of the game’s most talented prospects in 2017, including Yoan Moncada, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Carson Fulmer, and Zack Burdi. A total of 22 players were promoted from Charlotte to Chicago a season ago, “and many more talented young prospects are on their way to Charlotte for the 2018 season and beyond,” Rajkowski said.

Season memberships for the 2018 season at BB&T Ballpark are on sale now. Single-game tickets for the White Sox exhibition game and all 2018 Charlotte Knights home games will go on sale at a later date. Season membership holders will have first priority at purchasing tickets to the exhibition game.

Details: www.charlotteknights.com or the Knights ticket office at 704-274-8282.