Car keyed with KKK

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

A woman from Statesville found the letters, KKK, keyed into the side of her car after visiting the Civic Center in uptown Charlotte. She says, “It took me back, 40 years ago.” She found out she wasn’t the only one it happened to. Our reporter Amanda Foster is investigating.

Still tens of thousands of power outages, plus school closings in our viewing area tonight. At least one tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service. They are still looking at evidence of other possible tornadoes in the path of the storms which started in South Carolina and proceeded across North Carolina and into Virginia.

Damages at the Hickory Regional Airport seem confined to two hangars and several light plans and cars. Regular flights in and out of Hickory today were not affected.

Changes coming to the Mega Millions lottery game played nationwide. The price of a ticket is doubling to keep pace with the more popular Powerball game.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!