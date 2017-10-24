Man fatally stabbed in northwest Charlotte Tuesday night - | WBTV Charlotte

Man fatally stabbed in northwest Charlotte Tuesday night

A person was fatally stabbed in northwest Charlotte Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Timberbrook Drive off of Tuckaseegee Road. Officials said the victim was taken to CMC where he was was pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not been released.

There is no word on what may have led to the stabbing or if anyone was taken into custody.

