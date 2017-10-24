Man fatally stabbed in northwest Charlotte Tuesday night

A person was fatally stabbed in northwest Charlotte Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Timberbrook Drive off of Tuckaseegee Road. Officials said the victim was taken to CMC where he was was pronounced dead.

CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation on Timberbrook dr. 1 person has been pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 25, 2017

The victim's name has not been released.

There is no word on what may have led to the stabbing or if anyone was taken into custody.

