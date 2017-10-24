Man charged with murder, accused of stabbing 27-year-old to death

A man was fatally stabbed in northwest Charlotte Tuesday night.

The fatal stabbing happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Timberbrook Drive off of Tuckaseegee Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who was identified as 27-year-old Kwame Deese, in an outside common area with stab wounds.

Police said Deese was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he was was pronounced dead.

CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation on Timberbrook dr. 1 person has been pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 25, 2017

An initial investigation has revealed that a group of individuals were arguing when a physical altercation occurred between them.

On Wednesday, police charged 25-year-old Johnny Bee Boyd with murder in connection with this incident. This stabbing marks Charlotte's 74th homicide of 2017.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

