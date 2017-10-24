27-year-old stabbed to death in NW Charlotte, man charged with murder

A man was fatally stabbed and another charged with murder after an incident in northwest Charlotte Tuesday night.

The stabbing happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Timberbrook Drive off of Tuckaseegee Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call and found the victim, identified as 27-year-old Kwame Deese, in an outside common area with stab wounds.

Police said Deese was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation on Timberbrook dr. 1 person has been pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 25, 2017

Officials said an initial investigation revealed that a group of people were arguing when a fight broke out between them.

Deese's family, who did not want to speak on camera, told WBTV that he was trying to break up that fight when he was stabbed.

On Wednesday, police charged 25-year-old Johnny Bee Boyd with murder in connection with the incident. He is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

