Salisbury man wanted in New Jersey is arrested on weapons charges

Police say Kenneth Hosch of Salisbury was wanted in New Jersey on weapons trafficking charges, and now he faces new charges after police found him with a rifle.

As a convicted felon, Hosch, 45, is not allowed to have firearms.

On Monday, Salisbury police charged Hosch with felony possession of a firearm by a felon. He was issued a $50,000 secured bond.

Police said they went to Hosch’s home in the 1000 block of West Horah Street along with New Jersey State Police officers and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to serve warrants on Hosch for being a fugitive from justice.

When law officers arrived at the home, they found a .22 caliber rifle and several rounds of ammunition.

Hosch has been convicted of felony drug charges and misdemeanor receiving stolen goods.

Hosch was given an additional $150,000 secure bond for the felony fugitive charge. He remains in the Rowan County Detention Center.

