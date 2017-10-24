Man struck by train, seriously injured in Gaston County

A man was hospitalized after being hit by a train in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at 5:25 p.m. at the railroad crossing on S. Main Street in Belmont. Police say the 52-year-old man was walking on the tracks when he was struck.

He was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center with very serious injuries.

The victim's name has not been released.

Officials have not said why the man may have been on the tracks but did say the incident is under investigation.

