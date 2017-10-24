Man struck by train, seriously injured in Gaston County

The Charlotte Knights will mark their 20th year as the top affiliate of the Chicago White Sox in 2018 with a commemorative logo the team unveiled to season ticket holders and sponsors on Tuesday night and a March 26 exhibition game against the major league team at BB&T Ballpark.More >>
A person was fatally stabbed in northwest Charlotte Tuesday night.More >>
Police say Kenneth Hosch of Salisbury was wanted in New Jersey on weapons trafficking charges, and now he faces new charges after police found him with a rifle.More >>
The incident happened at 5:25 p.m. at the railroad crossing on S. Main Street in Belmont. Police say the 52-year-old man was walking on the tracks when he was struck.More >>
Heavy rains and wind from Monday night’s storms washed out the bridge used to get to the main highway. The 8-year nurse was essentially trapped. Until she decided she could get out - by going up.More >>
