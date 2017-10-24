Rowan Chamber's Elaine Spalding heads executive association

Elaine Spalding of the Rowan Chamber has been elected as president of the Executive Committee of the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

The 2018 Board of Directors was announced at the2017 Annual Management Conference held last week in Spartanburg, SC.



The following chamber professionals will serve on the 2018 Executive Committee:



President – Elaine Spalding, Rowan County (NC) Chamber

President-Elect – Dean Faile, Lancaster County (SC) Chamber

Treasurer – Lindsay Keisler, Catawba County (NC) Chamber

Immediate Past President – Mark Owens, Greater Greer (SC) Chamber

The following chamber professionals will serve on the Board of Directors for 2018:

Kathy Almond, Stanly County (NC) Chamber

Barbara Armstrong, Caldwell (NC) Chamber

Quinetta Buterbaugh, Greater Hartsville (SC) Chamber

Pam Christopher, Anderson Area (SC) Chamber

Natalie English, Wilmington (NC) Chamber

Alexandra Glasgow, Charleston Metro (SC) Chamber

Diana Greene, Myrtle Beach Area (SC) Chamber

Reagan Gural, Alamance (NC) Chamber

Charles Hardin, Blowing Rock (NC) Chamber

Cindy Hopkins, Greater Easley (SC) Chamber

Laurette Leagon, Jacksonville Onslow (NC) Chamber

Aaron Nelson, Chapel Hill-Carrboro (NC) Chamber

Carlos Phillips, Greenville (SC) Chamber

Jennifer Walters, Little River (SC) Chamber

Keva Walton, Charlotte (NC) Chamber

Blakely Williams, Beaufort Regional (SC) Chamber

Tammy Williams, Dunn Area (NC) Chamber

CACCE is the professional development organization for chamber of commerce executives and staff members in North and South Carolina.

CACCE equips chamber of commerce professionals with leadership skills and tools to build innovative chambers. The organization was formed in 1994 when the North and South Carolina state chamber associations merged.

For more information on CACCE, or any of CACCE’s conferences or programs, contact Tiffany Fulmer Ott at 404.312.0524.

