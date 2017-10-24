Livingstone College celebrates homecoming this week

Livingstone College will burst at its seams this week as students and alumni converge on the campus for its annual homecoming.

The game kicks off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, when the Livingstone College Blue Bears take on the Fayetteville State University Broncos.

Though everyone rallies around the football game, homecoming is much more than what takes place on the field.

“The Division of Institutional Advancement and the Office of Alumni Affairs have organized a myriad of activities to help make your time in Salisbury special,” said Dr. Jimmy Jenkins Sr., Livingstone College president. “While you are here, feel free to talk to some of our students to share the impact Livingstone has had on your life, and to encourage them to study hard so they can persist to graduation and command their rightful place in the global society.”

On Tuesday, Livingstone hosted national gospel recording artist Kierra “Kiki” Sheard during a gospel concert at Varick Auditorium. She is the daughter of gospel singer Karen Clark Sheard, who is a member of the gospel singing group, The Clark Sisters, and the granddaughter of gospel choral director, Mattie Moss Clark.

A native of Detroit, Mich., Sheard is also a fashion designer and radio host. After appearing on her mother’s albums, Sheard broke onto the music scene with the release of her debut album, “I Owe You,” in 2004. Her hit single, “You Don’t Know,” was written about her mother’s bout with an almost fatal blood clot.

Sheard portrayed Litha in the 2010 Christian-drama film, “Preacher’s Kid.”

On Wednesday at 11 a.m., Student Affairs will pause from the fun to participate in a civic engagement as Livingstone students caravan to the polls to vote in the municipal election. Later that evening at 7 p.m., it’s Showtime at Varick, followed by a bonfire and pep rally.

Thursday will feature a fashion show and Hip Hop and R&B artist Tink in concert. Trinity Home, better known by her stage name Tink, is an American rapper and singer. Since 2012, she has released seven mixtapes and is due to release her debut studio album this year.

The album is set to be released on the Mosley Music Group label, an imprint of Epic Records run by producer Timbaland. Her 2014 mixtape, “Winter’s Diary 2: Forever Yours,” was featured as a top 10 R&B album in both Rolling Stone and Billboard magazines.

Alumni weekend activities begin on Thursday with a cocktail party from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Poets and Dreamers Garden. RSVP to attend by calling (704) 216-6008 or (704) 216-6009.

Alumni convocation begins at 11 a.m. on Friday at Varick Auditorium, sponsored by the Livingstone College National Alumni Association (LCNAA). This will be followed by a tree planting from the Class of 1967 and a memorial balloon release.

The United Negro College Fund “Soul Food” Luncheon begins at noon Friday at the Aggrey Cafeteria on campus. Cost is $30 per person.

The LCNAA State of the College and Awards Ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. Friday at Tubman Theater on campus.

The evening caps off with the homecoming step show at 8 p.m. Friday at Varick Auditorium. Cost is $15.

On Saturday, the homecoming parade begins at 9 a.m., (note time change) and will run from Main to Monroe streets. The parade lineup begins at 7:30 a.m. at Soldiers Memorial AME Zion Church, 306 N. Church St. (at the corner of Church and Liberty streets) and ends on the campus of the college.

Awards will be given for best performance, best drill/dance/step team, most creative and best overall.

Deadline to sign up for the parade is Oct. 23. You can register online at https://form.jotform.us/70533968787171.

After the game, the LCNAA will host the Diamond and Pearls annual dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the School of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts. Tickets are $50 and attire is semi-formal.

The Office of Alumni Affairs will host an alumni All Black Party at Firewater Restaurant from 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Tickets are $25. Attire is classy and chic (no athletic wear).

For more information about homecoming, call Anthony Brown, director of student activities, at (704) 216-6272; or Vincia Miller, director of alumni affairs, at (704) 216-6009.

