Iredell Co. man accused of having social media alias

An Iredell County man was arrested Monday and charged with a sexual offense.

Iredell County deputies was notified Sep. 29 that registered sex offender Brandon Habit Koch had a Facebook account and was not using his real name.

Koch was arrested and charged with one count of failure to notify his online identifier (Facebook).

Deputies began investigating Koch's social media activity and confirmed he was using a different name and failed to notify Iredell County Sheriff's Office of his online account.

Sex offenders are allowed to have a social media account but are required to notify deputies.

