Cleanup begins after major flooding in Boone

Damage assessments continue in Boone after major flash flooding hit the Winkler’s Creek section of town between the Boone Mall and WalMart.

Units in at least three apartment complexes including Bavarian Village, Boonedocks, and Clear Creek were heavily damaged. Several homes were hit too.

County inspectors have condemned the places that were flooded until such time as repairs can be made. It means people in at least 60 units are looking for a place to live.

Darby Younce, a student at Appalachian State University, was inside her apartment when flood waters started coming in Monday. About a foot of water poured in. She grabbed her dog and got out.

When she returned the place was a mess, she said. “The carpet was buckling and everything was moved around.”

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: More than 50 apartment units and dozens of cars damaged by floodwaters in Boone

She hopes she is not out of the unit for good. “I love it here and hope I can come back.” Besides apartments, several businesses were affected. Among the hardest hit was Hampton Body Shop. It’s lot was full of cars that were in the process of being fixed.

A few just days away from being finished. When the water rose they rushed to move the vehicles to higher ground. About a hundred were saved. Twenty were not. “The water came up quicker than I have ever seen,”said Dwayne Hampton.

Vehicles were on the minds of many. Several dozen were flooded at the apartments and at the local WalMart. Some have been totaled and towed while others were being cleaned up with hopes of getting them restarted.

A few did crank up at the Clear Creek Apartment parking lot.

Brock Etters was surprised his did. The inside of the car was full of water and under the hood there was a lot of debris.

“It fired up and I am excited,” he said. Still, the inside of the car is a mess, he said. He just hopes it will dry out.

