Cleanup begins after major flooding in Boone

Livingstone College will burst at its seams this week as students and alumni converge on the campus for its annual homecoming.More >>
Livingstone College will burst at its seams this week as students and alumni converge on the campus for its annual homecoming.More >>
From the International City/County Management Association: Salisbury City Manager Lane Bailey was installed on Tuesday as Southeast Regional Vice President of ICMA, the International City/County Management Association, during the organization’s 103rd Annual Conference in San Antonio, Texas.More >>
From the International City/County Management Association: Salisbury City Manager Lane Bailey was installed on Tuesday as Southeast Regional Vice President of ICMA, the International City/County Management Association, during the organization’s 103rd Annual Conference in San Antonio, Texas.More >>
The job instantly makes Harris one of the most influential figures in local government.More >>
The job instantly makes Harris one of the most influential figures in local government.More >>
County health officials said Wednesday the rate of syphilis infections was 8.4 cases per 100,000 people in 2012. Last year it was 28.1 cases per 100,000 people.More >>
County health officials said Wednesday the rate of syphilis infections was 8.4 cases per 100,000 people in 2012. Last year it was 28.1 cases per 100,000 people.More >>