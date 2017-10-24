National Weather Service: Tornado confirmed in Rutherford, Cleveland counties

The National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes in Rutherford and Cleveland counties Monday afternoon.

NWS concluded a portion of the storm survey for North Carolina. A tornado traveled from Rutherford County along the Highway 221A corridor into Cleveland County Monday afternoon.

Preliminary results of the assessment confirm a EF1 tornado.

NWS will continue their assessment and survey the damage in Burke, Catawba, Alexander and Caldwell counties.

The assessment is expected to conclude tomorrow.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

