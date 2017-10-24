National Weather Service: EF2 tornado touched down in Cleveland Co

The National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes touched down in Rutherford and Cleveland counties Monday afternoon.

NWS concluded a portion of the storm survey for North Carolina. A tornado traveled from Rutherford County along the Highway 221A corridor into Cleveland County Monday afternoon.

Preliminary results of the assessment confirm a EF2 tornado touched down in Cleveland County.

NWS will continue their assessment and survey the damage in Burke, Catawba, Alexander and Caldwell counties.

The assessment is expected to conclude Wednesday.

