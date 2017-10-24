News release: New cancer treatment available at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

A new state-of-the-art cancer treatment is now available at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, according to a news release.

Called microwave ablation, this highly effective technology uses heat generated by microwave energy to treat tumors in sensitive tissues including the liver, lungs and kidneys.

The microwave ablation procedure is performed at Rowan Medical Center by Mecklenburg Radiology Associates interventional radiologist, Dr. Paul Capito.

“I am pleased to offer patients here in Rowan County the same cutting-edge technology utilized at our nation’s top academic and research institutions,” said Capito.

During the procedure, Capito uses a CT scan or ultrasound imaging to determine the exact location of the lesion. He then inserts a thin probe through the skin to precisely locate the tumor. The high frequency microwave energy is turned on, and the probe delivers intense heat that kills the cancerous cells but does not harm the healthy tissue surrounding the tumor.

As a minimally invasive procedure, microwave ablation is less traumatic to the body than other cancer treatments, including surgery. “Patients generally experience a faster recovery and are able to leave the hospital the same or following day,” said Capito.

For more information about microwave ablation at Rowan Medical Center, call 704-210-5844.

