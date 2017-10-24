2017 has been a year filled with uncharacteristic violence in the Queen City.

Homicides have dominated news headlines, coming fast and furious, outpacing last year at an alarming rate, and showing no signs of slowing down.

The crimes have touched every part of our community - old and young, black and white, men and women. But even in the face of inexplicable violence, Charlotte remains a city of hope.

In this WBTV News special report - "Community Conversation: Homicide and Hope" - we discuss what’s being done to keep your family safe and find hope in what community leaders and police are doing to make a change.

Join us as we take a closer look at where we are, where we’ve been, and where we are going - Friday at 7:30 pm.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved