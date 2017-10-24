Community Conversation: Homicide and Hope

An Iredell County man was arrested Monday and charged with a sexual offense.More >>
An Iredell County man was arrested Monday and charged with a sexual offense.More >>
Darby Younce, a student at Appalachian State University, was inside her apartment when flood waters started coming in Monday. About a foot of water poured in. She grabbed her dog and got out.More >>
Darby Younce, a student at Appalachian State University, was inside her apartment when flood waters started coming in Monday. About a foot of water poured in. She grabbed her dog and got out.More >>
Storm aftermath is easy to gauge by damage like down power lines, uprooted trees, and missing shingles that all meet the eye, but Monday's storm delivered a punch that jolted the ear.More >>
Storm aftermath is easy to gauge by damage like down power lines, uprooted trees, and missing shingles that all meet the eye, but Monday's storm delivered a punch that jolted the ear.More >>
Robert Guillaume, singer and Emmy winner in 'Soap' and 'Benson' dies at age 89 in Los Angeles.More >>
Robert Guillaume, singer and Emmy winner in 'Soap' and 'Benson' dies at age 89 in Los Angeles.More >>
The storm brought flooding and damage to property, but caused no serious injuries or loss of life according to Governor Roy Cooper.More >>
The storm brought flooding and damage to property, but caused no serious injuries or loss of life according to Governor Roy Cooper.More >>