Carolina Place Mall to host holiday job fair

Carolina Place Mall will host a job fair Oct. 28 so that its stores can start staffing up for the busy holiday shopping season.

Belk, Dillard’s, American Eagle and Francesca’s are among the roughly 25 retailers that will be on the mall’s lower level Saturday from 1 p.m.-6 p.m., according to a statement Tuesday from the mall. Store representatives will be on hand to meet with job seekers.

A full list of participating retailers is available online here: https://www.carolinaplace.com/en/events/holiday-job-fair-for-carolina-place-retailers-16253.html. The mall recommends participants dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resume. Registration is not required.

“In many cases, seasonal employment can lead to something more long term, so it’s important to put yourself in front of as many potential employers as possible and find the right opportunity for you,” said Susan Barwick, the mall’s general manager.

Despite the growth in online shopping, the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas remains the biggest time of year for retailers. The National Retail Federation said recently it expects sales in November and December to rise 3.6 percent to 4 percent, to a range of $678.7 billion to $682 billion.

Another recent survey showed Charlotte shoppers are expected to spend $605 on average this holiday season.