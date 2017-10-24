Domestic violence survivor on a mission to help victims escape

The city of Charlotte ended the Crystal Eschert whistleblower lawsuit Wednesday, agreeing to pay the former fire investigator $1.14 million in damages and attorneys fees for what a jury found was an unlawful firing.More >>
A witness helped police arrest a teen who was allegedly seen breaking into vehicles in north Charlotte Monday around 2 a.m.More >>
Monday’s storm damage in North Carolina caused 4.7 million gallons of wastewater to enter Mallard Creek.More >>
An Iredell County is man accused of breaking and entering into a home on Oct. 14.More >>
The American Red Cross Blue Ridge Piedmont Chapter is opening a shelter in Burke County Wednesday at 4 p.m. for residents without power due to severe weather Monday afternoon.More >>
