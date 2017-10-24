Domestic violence survivor on a mission to help victims escape

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Statistics show one in three women will be a victim during their lifetime.

Witlee Ethan knows that reality all too well. Nothing about her new life in Charlotte, resembles her old one.

"My stuff was picked up by a truck and 1:30, 2:00 in the morning, I left for a flight and I never looked back and I haven't been able to," she said.

Witlee Ethan hasn't always been her name. She says she was forced to change everything about her identity because her life depended on it.

"I literally had to cut all ties. I don't stay in touch with anybody. Any of those people don't know where I am. Only my family. All the friends that I had, the people I had, I literally had to disappear in the middle of the night," she said.

Ethan says she was in a highly abusive relationship years ago in another state. There are details she says she can't disclose for privacy reasons.

"When I went to break up with him, he was not happy. And he threatened me with his personal and professional guns and knives and put me in a police hold and put my arms behind my back and in a corner of his house," she said.

She says her ex has no idea where she went and where she is now. And that was the only way she'd survive.

"To live in hiding means I'm constantly looking over my shoulder. I mean, if you're in a parking lot and coming out of a grocery store and hear tires peeling, anybody else might think oh those are just tires peeling, I immediately go into, oh my gosh. Was that him? Am I being followed? What's going on? And you're constantly in hyper vigilance," she said.

Ethan says she's been in hiding 1500 days now, but she's trying not to waste that time. Ethan has created a website and is speaking to groups about the realities of domestic violence and how to escape it.

"I'm just me but I'm speaking for the hundreds of thousands of victims that are going through this or that have been murdered," she said.

She knows putting herself out there may help her ex find her, but Ethan doesn't seem to care anymore.

"If he finds me and harms me and takes my life, then my legacy will live on," she said.

For more information about Ethan's mission, visit: http://liveeachdaywithpurpose.com/

