Chimney Rock Park closed after heavy rains knock down retaining wall

The Chimney Rock portion of Chimney Rock State Park was closed "until further notice" after a retaining wall collapsed during Monday afternoon's heavy rain.

The wall that collapsed was at the top parking lot in the Chimney Rock section of the park. Officials said some of the debris washed to the road and crews were working to clear it.

Park officials tweeted photos of the damage that showed the roadway, which was heavily damaged and partially missing, roped off.

Department of Transportation officials and contractors are working to determine what needs to be done to fix the damage. Chimney Rock will be closed until those repairs are made. Officials have not released a timeline.

For more information or for updates, you can go to chimneyrockpark.com or facebook.com/chimneyrocknc.

