Deputies looking for man seen exposing himself in Fort Mill

The search is underway for a man who was allegedly seen exposing himself in Fort Mill.

Deputies are looking for help for information about the man’s identity.

According to York County sheriff's, the incident took place in the area of Durand Road on Oct. 15 around 4 p.m.

Deputies say the suspect is either a white or Hispanic male driving a black four-door SUV, possibly a Toyota Highlander or a 4-Runner. The vehicle has damage to the front left fender and had stickers or magnets on the back.

If you have any information on this incident or the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers of York County at 877-409-4321.

