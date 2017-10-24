Stanly Community College evacuated due to Facebook threat

Stanly County Community College in Albemarle was evacuated and closed for the day on Tuesday due to a threat made on social media.

The Albemarle Police Department said the threat was made on the college's Facebook page. Officials have not said what exactly the threat stated.

Police said that "due to a perceived threat from the posts, officials with Stanly Community College decided to evacuate and close the campus for the remainder of the day."

The person who made the threat was located and interviewed by both the Albemarle Police Department and the Stanly County Sheriff's Office. No names have been released and it is unclear if the person is facing any charges.

Officials said the college will reopen on Wednesday and will operate on a normal schedule.

