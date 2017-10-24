Man crashes into building while taking child to school, claims he was 'blinded by the sun'

A man claims the sun was the reason he crashed into an outbuilding in Gaston County Tuesday morning.

A man who was driving his daughter to school says he was "blinded by the sun" when he crashed his truck into an outbuilding of a home located along Dallas High Shoals Highway.

"By the time I was able to see something, it was too late and I'd already went through the intersection," McCollum said. "[I'm in] disbelief that this was happening."

No one was injured in the wreck.

Troopers took the man's blood samples to determine whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It is unclear whether he will face any charges.

