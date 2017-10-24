Police looking for man caught on tape at scene of stolen truck

Police are asking for help to identify a man who was at the scene where a truck was stolen from a store in McDowell County.

He was caught on a surveillance camera at the store where the truck was parked, according to investigators.

The royal blue 1999 Dodge Ram truck was in a parking lot at 8021 U.S. 221 North in Marion when it was stolen.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, the theft took place sometime between 7:10 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 21 and 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

The vehicle belonged to Sonja Hollman of Newland and has a value of $8,500. It has an extended cab, “Sports V10” on the sides, running boards, gun metal exhaust tips, mismatched tires and North Carolina tag DBY-3293.

If you have any information about this theft, the suspect or whereabouts of the truck, you're asked to call the Detective Billie Brown at 828-652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 828-65-CRIME (652-7463).

