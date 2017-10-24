Person seriously injured in east Charlotte shooting

A person was seriously injured in a shooting in east Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

According to MEDIC, one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 400 block of Yuma Street near Cinderella Road.

The shooter fled the scene, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. It is unclear whether the victim and shooter knew each other.

No one has been arrested.

