Sewage spill prompts 'no swimming' advisory at Lake Norman in Lincoln Co

Watauga County schools announced Monday they will operate on a two hour delay Tuesday.More >>
According to MEDIC, one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 400 block of Yuma Street near Cinderella Road.More >>
Local emergency responders and Concord Regional Airport will conduct a Triennial Part 139 Disaster Exercise from 9:00 a.m. until noon on Tuesday involving a simulated airplane incident.More >>
The grant, from the U.S. Department of Justice, will let CMPD examine about 600 kits that have been partially tested and another 211 kits that haven’t been examined yet.More >>
According to the Lincoln County Health Department, over 100 gallons of sewage "may have leaked" into a cove on Blue Dory Lane in the Eastwind Cove Subdivision off Webbs Road in Denver.More >>
