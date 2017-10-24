Sewage spill prompts 'no swimming' advisory at Lake Norman in Lincoln Co

Nearly 100 gallons of sewage was potentially discharged into Lake Norman Tuesday, prompting a "no swimming" advisory in Lincoln County.

According to the Lincoln County Health Department, the sewage "may have leaked" into a cove on Blue Dory Lane in the Eastwind Cove Subdivision off Webbs Road in Denver.

Officials with the health department say the spill was caused "due to a power failure at a sewage pump station resulting in a pump failure and an adjacent manhole overflow."

A spokesperson said that the Lincoln County Public Works Department is taking water samples to determine the "level of potential bacterial infection" in Lake Norman."

Officials are asking residents to not swim or have "bodily contact" in that area of the lake. It is unclear when the advisory will be lifted.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.