State of emergency declared for Catawba Co due to 'widespread damage' caused by storms

A state of emergency has been declared for Catawba County Tuesday after severe storms swept through the area on Monday. The Catawba County Board of Commissioners declared the emergency after the storms caused "widespread damage."

A spokesperson released this statement Tuesday:

"The declaration enables Catawba County Emergency Services to implement coordinated response and recovery efforts in all affected unincorporated areas of the county in alignment with the Catawba County Emergency Operations Plan and in collaboration with emergency response partners."

Two hangars at the Hickory Regional Airport were damaged during the afternoon storms. The worst of the damage was on the north ramp of the airport. Airport officials say that no one was injured during the storm and that the airport is still open and operating.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.