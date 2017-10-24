State of emergency declared for Catawba Co, city of Hickory due to storm damage

A state of emergency has been declared for Catawba County and the city of Hickory Tuesday after severe storms swept through the area on Monday. The Catawba County Board of Commissioners declared the emergency for the county after the storms caused "widespread damage."

A spokesperson with the county released this statement Tuesday:

"The declaration enables Catawba County Emergency Services to implement coordinated response and recovery efforts in all affected unincorporated areas of the county in alignment with the Catawba County Emergency Operations Plan and in collaboration with emergency response partners."

The mayor of Hickory declared an official state of emergency for the city "as a result of high force wind and rain." "There has been damage to public and private infrastructures, streets and power lines; as well as citizens being displaced from their homes," the mayor stated in a proclamation.

Mayor Cline said that there is no curfew imposed at this time. "A curfew may be imposed at a later time if deemed necessary," the mayor's proclamation stated.

Two hangars at the Hickory Regional Airport were damaged during the afternoon storms. The worst of the damage was on the north ramp of the airport. Airport officials say that no one was injured during the storm and that the airport is still open and operating.

