FBI: 'Armed, extremely dangerous' man still wanted in homicide of Charlotte coworker

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who is wanted in the killing of a Charlotte coworker in 2016.

Police say "Sandy" Truc Quan Ly Le's body was found while searching a property in northeast Charlotte in 2016, in the 11800 block of Plaza Road Extension.

The FBI announced Tuesday that Alejandro Rosales Castillo was added to their "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list. On Tuesday, police said they believe Castillo is "responsible" for Le's murder.

Le was one of three Showmars workers reported missing in August 2016. Coworkers, Castillo and 19-year-old Ahmia Feaster, were reported missing a day after Le, on August 11. Feaster's Dodge Caliber was found the next day. Police immediately called the disappearances "suspicious," and discovered Feaster and Castillo fled to Mexico.

A private investigator told WBTV that Feaster and Castillo called their families to tell them they were safe, but the families did not know where were.

Feaster turned herself in in Aguas Calientes, Mexico and was extradited back to North Carolina. Feaster was indicted for possession of a stolen vehicle and accessory after the fact.

Castillo is described as being around 5-foot-6 and 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. FBI officials say Castillo should be considered "armed and extremely dangerous."

Anyone with information on Castillo's whereabouts is asked to call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

