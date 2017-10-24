FBI: 'Armed, extremely dangerous' man still wanted for murder of Charlotte coworker

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who is wanted in the killing of a Charlotte coworker in 2016.

Police say "Sandy" Truc Quan Ly Le's body was found while searching a property in northeast Charlotte in 2016, in the 11800 block of Plaza Road Extension.

The FBI announced Tuesday that 18-year-old Alejandro Rosales Castillo was added to their "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list. On Tuesday, police said they believe Castillo is "responsible" for Le's murder.

Le was one of three Showmars workers reported missing in August 2016. Coworkers, Castillo and his 19-year-old girlfriend Ahmia Feaster, were reported missing a day after Le, on August 11. Feaster's Dodge Caliber was found the next day. Police immediately called the disappearances "suspicious," and discovered Feaster and Castillo fled to Mexico.

A private investigator told WBTV that Feaster and Castillo called their families to tell them they were safe, but the families did not know where.

Feaster turned herself in in Aguas Calientes, Mexico on Oct. 20 and was extradited back to North Carolina. Feaster was indicted for possession of a stolen vehicle and accessory after the fact.

FBI officials are held a press conference Tuesday morning in connection with this case update.

Castillo is described as being around 5-foot-6 and 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is from Charlotte and has family ties to Phoenix, police say.

FBI officials say Castillo should be considered "armed and extremely dangerous." Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Le was Castillo's former girlfriend. According to the FBI, Castillo and the victim had reportedly agreed to meet in Charlotte so he can repay a loan but " Castillo apparently had no intention of returning the money."

This is the first time someone from Charlotte has appeared on the FBI's list, CMPD said.

John Strong, who is a special agent in charge of the FBI in North Carolina, released this statement:

“For more than 65 years, the FBI has utilized the public to help us find the FBI’s ‘Ten Most Wanted Fugitives’ and many times your tips provided the information we needed to get the most dangerous fugitives into custody. Today, we are asking for your help again to find Alejandro Castillo and bring him to justice for taking the life of an innocent young woman and robbing her family of a future with their loved one."

“We appreciate the FBI’s assistance and resources in the search for this wanted man. Now, we need help from the community – in Charlotte, in Arizona, and in Mexico – to located Mr. Castillo, so that we can provide some sense of closure to Sandy Ly Le’s family,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr

Putney said. “We must all work together to bring this man to justice.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released video to the FBI of a man who they believe is Castillo reportedly crossing the border from Arizona into Mexico in 2016.

Anyone with information on Castillo's whereabouts is asked to call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

