Man arrested in connection with Lenoir shooting

A man is accused of a shooting a 23-year-old in the chest in Caldwell County on Monday.

According to the Lenoir Police Department, the shooting occurred around 5:37 p.m. in the 700 block of Stage Street in Lenoir. Officers said they received a call for a "drive-by shooting" and found the male victim at the scene.

The victim was taken to Caldwell UNC HealthCare, police say. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Christopher Alan Smoot was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury and discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing serious bodily injury.

Police say he received a $500,000 secured bond. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday, officers say.

More charges are possible, police said.

If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call the Lenoir Police Department at (828) 757-2121.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.