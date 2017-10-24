Man arrested in connection with Lenoir shooting

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $100,000 reward for information about a leading to the arrest of a man who is wanted in the killing of a Charlotte coworker in 2016.More >>
The Catawba County Board of Commissioners declared the emergency after the storms caused "widespread damage."More >>
According to the Lenoir Police Department, the shooting occurred around 5:37 p.m. in the 700 block of Stage Street. Officers said they received a call for a "drive-by shooting" and found the male victim at the scene.More >>
Residents of Catawba County are picking up after some of the worst of Monday night’s storm. “Within just a few seconds the whole house started rattling,” Amanda Pruette of Hickory says. Pruette stood Monday night with her mother-in-law, over the damage caused by the heavy winds and rain. She was home with her 15-year-old son, when she got the WBTV First Alert Tornado Warning. Then, the warning to take cover. “If it wasn’t f...More >>
Five teenagers accused of throwing rocks from a Michigan highway overpass were charged with second-degree murder Monday in the death of a man killed when one of them smashed the windshield of a van in which he was riding.More >>
