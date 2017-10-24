Severe weather leaves thousands without power in western NC, SC

Thousands of people across western North Carolina and South Carolina are without power Tuesday morning after severe weather swept through the area Monday.

As of 4 a.m., over 3,000 Blue Ridge Energy customers were affected by power outages in Caldwell County, Watauga County and Alleghany County, according to a spokesperson.

According to Duke Energy's outage map, over 20,000 people are without power in Wilkes County. Over 17,000 people in Catawba County, 4,000 people in Alexander County and 5,000 people in Burke County are still without power.

Watauga County, Burke County, Ashe County and Hickory Public Schools announced they will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

The following schools will be closed Tuesday in Caldwell County:

South Caldwell High School

Dudley Shoals Elementary

Granite Falls Elementary

Granite Falls Middle School

Gateway School

All other schools in Caldwell County will operate on a two-hour delay.

A Tornado Warning was issued for Rutherford, Lincoln, Alexander, Caldwell and Cleveland counties for some time Monday. Stanly, Union, Mecklenburg and Watauga counties were under a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.

Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster, and York counties in South Carolina are also under a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.

