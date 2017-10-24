Concord Regional Airport hosts disaster drill

Local emergency responders and Concord Regional Airport will conduct a Triennial Part 139 Disaster Exercise from 9:00 a.m. until noon on Tuesday involving a simulated airplane incident.

Concord Regional Airport is required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to conduct a full scale exercise every three years.

Through the realistic portrayal of this event in a learning environment, participants will rehearse the emergency protocols and procedures that would be needed should an actual aircraft accident occur, officials said.

The public may see additional emergency traffic around the airport on Tuesday.

Approximately 60 volunteers will play the role of passengers with minor and fatal injuries, and over 60 emergency responders will participate in the exercise.

As part of the exercise, Concord Regional Airport’s response to the incident will be evaluated, along with the airport’s interaction with other agencies and assets that will respond.

Evaluators offer comments, which are compiled in an After Action Report and Improvement Plan with recommendations for future training, equipment, and response procedures.

