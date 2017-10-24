Salisbury Rite-Aid robbed at gunpoint

The Rite-Aid on Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury was robbed on Monday night, according to a Salisbury Police report.

The robbery happened at approximately 7:00 pm. The store is located at 640 W. Jake Alexander Boulevard.

A man walked in the store and threatened a worker with a gun. Approximately $191 worth of the pain-killer hydrocodone was taken in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

