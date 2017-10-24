Person injured in west Charlotte shooting - | WBTV Charlotte

Person injured in west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC

One person was injured in a shooting in west Charlotte Tuesday morning. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting occurred in the 5100 block of Brooktree Drive just after 2:30 a.m. The victim was found on scene with a minor gunshot wound. 

It is unclear whether anyone has been arrested. 

