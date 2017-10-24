LIVE Storm Damage Coverage

Schools closed, others delayed…the result of storm damage and flooding that hit the area. We have complete LIVE coverage this morning of the storm's aftermath. Tens of thousands of people are without power right now.

Back to the school closings and delays:

Alexander County and Cleveland County schools will be closed today.

Burke Caldwell, and Watauga County schools, Newton Conover Schools and Hickory Public schools are all on a two hour delay.

Five Caldwell County schools are closed because of the damage. South Caldwell High, Dudley Shoals Elementary, Granite Falls Elementary, Granite Falls Middle and Gateway School are all closed and classes are canceled for Lenoir-Rhyne University.

