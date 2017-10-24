LIVE Storm Damage Coverage

Schools closed, others delayed…the result of storm damage and flooding that hit the area. We have complete LIVE coverage this morning of the storm's aftermath. Tens of thousands of people are without power right now.
Good morning. It’s Tuesday, 24 October 2017. John Carter reporting to you from the WBTV newsroom this morning.
Back to the school closings and delays:
Alexander County and Cleveland County schools will be closed today.
Burke Caldwell, and Watauga County schools, Newton Conover Schools and Hickory Public schools are all on a two hour delay.
Five Caldwell County schools are closed because of the damage. South Caldwell High, Dudley Shoals Elementary, Granite Falls Elementary, Granite Falls Middle and Gateway School are all closed and classes are canceled for Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Watauga County schools announced Monday they will operate on a two hour delay Tuesday.More >>
Residents of Catawba County are picking up after some of the worst of Monday night’s storm. “Within just a few seconds the whole house started rattling,” Amanda Pruette of Hickory says. Pruette stood Monday night with her mother-in-law, over the damage caused by the heavy winds and rain. She was home with her 15-year-old son, when she got the WBTV First Alert Tornado Warning. Then, the warning to take cover. “If it wasn’t f...More >>
Flash flooding in Boone caused major damage to units in at least three different apartment complexes along Cedar Creek near Meadowview. The area is between the Boone Mall and the WalMart Shopping areas. Dozens of cars at the units and at WalMart were inundated by the water. Wes Berry was driving near a bank there when all of sudden he says the water started rising. He tried to drive out of it, he says. “A wall of wat...More >>
A power pole snapped off of West Plaza Drive Monday evening. The incident happened as strong storms were rolling though Iredell County. A Hardees restaurant near the pole lost power for hours. Rose Melville, a manager at the restaurant, said she heard a loud crack around 5 p.m. Soon after the crack was heard, the store lost power. “My main concern now is our coolers, our freezer,” explained Melville. She said she would have to transfer some of the food from t...More >>
Hickory Regional Airport experienced damaged to two hangers after Monday's storm in the area.More >>
