Hickory family gives neighbors a warning after surviving storm

Residents of Catawba County are picking up debris after Monday night’s storm.



“Within just a few seconds the whole house started rattling,” Amanda Pruette of Hickory said.



Pruette and her mother-in-law stood Monday night over the damage caused by the heavy winds and rain.



She was home with her 15-year-old son, when she got the WBTV First Alert tornado warning. Then, the warning to take cover.



“If it wasn’t for that, we probably wouldn’t have survived this,” she said.



Pruette says she knew to hide out in her bathtub, so that is what they did.



“Debris was hitting the house all over, we heard a big crash,” she said.



Terrified, the mother and son tried consoling one another through the storm.



“And the sound, you couldn’t even hear yourself talk and we were kind of yelling. It was so loud,” Pruette said.



After those heavy winds passed, they came out to find a large tree across their home. The family is now in awe of what they experienced Monday night.



“It’s nothing to play around with,” Pruette said.



Now, she is urging others to take these warnings seriously.



“Just get to the bathtub or a safe place to take cover. Just be careful,” she said.

