Snapped power pole brings power outages to Mooresville businesses

A power pole snapped off of West Plaza Drive Monday evening. The incident happened as strong storms were rolling though Iredell County.

A Hardees restaurant near the pole lost power for hours. Rose Melville, a manager at the restaurant, said she heard a loud crack around 5 p.m. Soon after the crack was heard, the store lost power.

“My main concern now is our coolers, our freezer,” explained Melville.

She said she would have to transfer some of the food from the coolers to the freezer in order to keep it from going bad.

Melville said that a power line fell onto the road after the pole snapped and a car drove over the line and pulled more of the pole down.

“When he went across the power line he pulled that piece down to the ground. When he hit that power line he was taking it with him,” explained Melville.

The Wingate by Wyndham Mooresville hotel also lost power. Hotel manager Jessica Combs said that the hotel was offering refunds to anyone who had a room booked for Monday evening.

“It’s very dark. You can’t see anything. All of our systems are down so it’s just kind of hanging out making sure nothing bad happens,” said Combs.

A Cracker Barrel restaurant nearby also appeared to have lost power during the power pole incident.

Crews could be seen working to fix the pole late Thursday evening.

It is unclear when power will be restored to the area.



Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.