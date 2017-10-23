Storm aftermath

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

A night of possible tornadoes in the foothills results in floods, trees and power lines down, and airplanes, cars and hangers badly damaged at the Hickory Regional Airport.

We’re also hearing from a family who survived the terrific winds and rain that brought down trees and took out part of their home.

The best photos of the storm came afterward when we caught a double rainbow in Avery County.

Ashe County Sheriff Terry Buchanan tonight faces three felony counts of obstructing justice and three misdemeanor counts of willfully failing to discharge the duties of his office. Both come after he refused to give us public records, then he investigated other county employees for trying to fulfill our request.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!