Principal: Private donation to fund renovation of Salisbury High auditorium

Salisbury High School Principal Luke Brown announced on social media that a private donation will fund the renovation of the school auditorium.

"I am very pleased to announce that the Rowan Salisbury Board of Education has approved a private donation/grant for the full renovation of the Salisbury High School auditorium," Brown wrote. "This $672,000 renovation will begin in January and will include the repair of many maintenance issues including basement leakage, plumbing and plaster issues, along with new seating, new carpet, a new remote window shading system, installation of new concrete treatment, new stage curtains, stage refinishing, paint, and a new state of the art light, sound and AV system."

Brown said that the administration is already meeting with contractors and engineers to "get this job completed asap."

"SHS has been very fortunate to see many renovations and additions over the past year, in addition to our very successful Red, Black and Gold Gala," Brown added.

The original building was constructed in 1926 and was added to the National of Register of Historic Places in 1996.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.