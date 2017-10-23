Two hangars damaged at Hickory airport - | WBTV Charlotte

Two hangars damaged at Hickory airport

Courtesy of Hickory Regional Airport Courtesy of Hickory Regional Airport
Courtesy of Hickory Regional Airport Courtesy of Hickory Regional Airport
Courtesy of Hickory Regional Airport Courtesy of Hickory Regional Airport
Courtesy of Hickory Regional Airport Courtesy of Hickory Regional Airport
HICKORY, NC (WBTV) -

Two hangars at the Hickory Regional Airport were damaged during a severe storm Monday afternoon. 

The worst of the damage was on the north ramp of the airport.

Airport officials say that no one was injured during the storm and that the airport is still open and operating.

City staff is currently working to assess the damage.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly