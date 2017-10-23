Two hangars damaged at Hickory airport

This might just be the video you’d want your boss to see. While storms ravaged many parts of North Carolina on Monday afternoon, one labor and delivery nurse wasn’t using the flooded roads as a reason not to come to work.More >>
As of 4 a.m., over 3,000 Blue Ridge Energy customers were affected by power outages in Caldwell County, Watauga County and Alleghany County, according to a spokesperson.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Catawba County, Rutherford County, Lincoln County, Cleveland County, and Burke County in until 4:45 p.m.More >>
Local emergency responders and Concord Regional Airport will conduct a Triennial Part 139 Disaster Exercise from 9:00 a.m. until noon on Tuesday involving a simulated airplane incident.More >>
Watauga County schools announced Monday they will operate on a two hour delay Tuesday.More >>
