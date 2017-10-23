JOHNSON C. SMITH UNIVERISITY: JCSU's Howard Earns Special Teams Award

JCSU’s Brandon Howard Earns CIAA Special Teams Player of the Week

Charlotte N.C. (Oct. 23, 2017) – Johnson C. Smith University sophomore kicker Brandon Howard was tabbed the CIAA Special Teams Player of the Week the league announced on Monday.



Howard, a product of Columbia, S.C., knocked through a 44-yard field goal with 1:00 to play to lift JCSU to a 13-10 homecoming win over Shaw this past Saturday. He also kicked a 34-yarder in the first quarter. Collectively, he went 2-of-3 on field goal attempts.



In addition to his placekicking duties, he punted five times for an average of 41.2 yards. His longest punt of the day was a career-high 58 yards. He also forced the Bears into three fair-catches.