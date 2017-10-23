Watauga Co. schools will operate on two hour delay - | WBTV Charlotte

Watauga Co. schools will operate on two hour delay

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Watauga County schools announced Monday they will operate on a two hour delay Tuesday.

The delay will be in effect for students and staff. Buses will travel and operate on their regular routes.

The delay comes after inclement weather Monday afternoon. 

