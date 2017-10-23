Watauga Co. schools will operate on two hour delay

Watauga County schools announced Monday they will operate on a two hour delay Tuesday.

The delay will be in effect for students and staff. Buses will travel and operate on their regular routes.

WCS will operate on a 2 hr delay for Tues. Oct. 24 for students and staff. Buses will travel regular routes. Please be safe! #WeAreWatauga — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) October 23, 2017

The delay comes after inclement weather Monday afternoon.

