School closings, delays announced after severe weather

School closings and delays have been issued for several counties in the area after severe weather struck the area Monday afternoon.

Lenoir-Rhyne University canceled evening classes for Monday and all day classes on Tuesday due to inclement weather and power outages.

Cleveland County and Alexander County schools were closed Tuesday for students, with an optional teacher workday.

Watauga County, Burke County, Ashe County and Hickory Public Schools announced they will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

The following Caldwell County schools were closed Tuesday:

South Caldwell High School

Dudley Shoals Elementary

Granite Falls Elementary

Granite Falls Middle School

Gateway School

According to a spokesperson with Caldwell County Schools, those five schools were in areas "that experienced power outages, downed power lines, uprooted trees and debris from extreme weather conditions" Monday.

All other schools in Caldwell County operated on a two-hour delay Tuesday. School officials said the district took "emergency action steps" when the Tornado Watch and Tornado Warning were issued.

The delay was in effect for students and staff. Buses will travel and operate on their regular routes.

WCS will operate on a 2 hr delay for Tues. Oct. 24 for students and staff. Buses will travel regular routes. Please be safe! #WeAreWatauga — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) October 23, 2017

