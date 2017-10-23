School closings and delays announced after severe weather

School closings and delays have been issued for several counties in the area after severe weather Monday afternoon.

Lenoir-Rhyne University has canceled evening classes for Monday and all day classes on Tuesday due to inclement weather and power outages.

Cleveland County and Alexander County schools will be closed Tuesday for students with an optional teacher workday.

Watauga County, Burke County and Hickory Public schools announced they will operate on a two hour delay Tuesday.

The following schools will be closed tomorrow in Caldwell County:

South Caldwell High School

Dudley Shoals Elementary

Granite Falls Elementary

Granite Falls Middle School

Gateway School

All other schools in Caldwell County will operate on a two hour delay.

The delay will be in effect for students and staff. Buses will travel and operate on their regular routes.

WCS will operate on a 2 hr delay for Tues. Oct. 24 for students and staff. Buses will travel regular routes. Please be safe! #WeAreWatauga — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) October 23, 2017

