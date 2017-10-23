Suspect charged, gun found in river after shooting turned police chase

A man has been charged in connection with Saturday's assault with a deadly weapon and shooting turned police chase.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 19-year-old Bruce Little has been charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony flee and elude, resisting arrest and multiple traffic charges.

Members from the Charlotte Fire Department Dive Team recovered a firearm over the weekend from a river that was used in the incident.

PREVIOUS STORY: One arrested after car chase, shots fired into home

Officers responded Saturday to an assault with a deadly weapon report and a shooting into an occupied dwelling call for service in the 8000 block of Lobilia Lane.

Upon arrival, an officer observed several bullet holes in the front of a house.

Little was identified as the suspect and spotted driving a white Hyundai on Wilkinson Boulevard when officers attempted to stop the vehicle.

According to police, he refused to pull over and a chase ensued into Gaston County and back. During the chase, police said Little threw a firearm out of the vehicle and into the river.

The chase continued until Little surrendered himself and was taken into custody at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Anyone with additional information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

