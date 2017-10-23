UNC to host 4-team event to raise disaster-relief money

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina will host a four-team men's basketball exhibition on Nov. 5 to raise money for the state's disaster relief fund.

In a release Monday, UNC said instate programs East Carolina, UNC Greensboro and UNC Wilmington would participate in a "jamboree." Each school will play 40 minutes, divided into three segments against each team.

The event will benefit the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund. Tickets go on sale Oct. 25 for $20.

UNC coach Roy Williams said in statement the event is "a tremendous opportunity" to help people in need after recent hurricanes.

The visiting coaches all have Tar Heels ties. East Carolina coach Jeff Lebo and UNC Greensboro Wes Miller are former UNC players, while UNC Wilmington coach C.B. McGrath spent the past 14 seasons as an assistant to Williams.

