Lincoln County Sheriff's Office don't believe foul play involved in teen shooting, offers gun safety advice

A 15-year-old boy is now home from the hospital after being shot in the chest by a friend in Lincoln County.

The shooting happened Sunday evening just before 6 p.m. in the 7600 block of Campground Road.

Lincoln County Sheriff's don't believe there is any foul play as they continue to investigate. Deputies added that this type of shooting is rare for the county.

North Carolina law states parents must put away their guns and ammunition to keep kids from having easy access to them. With Sunday's shooting involving all kids under the age of 16, officials want to remind parents gun safety begins with you.

A group of teenage boys were playing at a mobile home along Campground Road in Denver when a 15-year-old boy was grazed across the chest. His friend, who is 14-years-old, pulled the trigger of the shotgun. No adults were home at the time.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the shooting, so far foul play is doubtful and no charges have been filed.

"Number one, he's a juvenile and we don't charge juveniles. The Department of Juvenile Justice will go from there if there needs to be any charges," says Captain for the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Tim Johnson.

North Carolina law requires parents to securely put away weapons and ammunition, but officials say the family who lives in the mobile home where the shooting took place is in the process of moving in.

"It's kind of a different circumstance than normal," adds Johnson.

And it's not uncommon for families to own guns in these parts according to Johnson.

"Here in Lincoln County, we're a rural area and we do a lot of hunting and target practice and [there's] a lot of fire arms," Johnson added.

Officials want you to further increase your gun safety so situations like Sunday aren't a reoccurring thing.

"Make sure the young ones know you don't touch [a firearm] without a guardian there, make sure [guns] are in a safe place -- whether it be a safe or a locked cabinet."

After the department completes its investigation, they'll turn it over to the District Attorney's office for a final overview.

