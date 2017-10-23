CIAA FOOTBALL: CIAA Football Players and Coach of the Week #8

October 23, 2017

CIAA Football Players and Coach of the Week #8

With only two weeks left of the regular season, we keep an eye on teams in contention to compete in the November 11th CIAA Football Championship in Salem, Virginia. Week #9 will provide us with clear scenarios, but fans can start to anticipate teams with the following CIAA Football Championship criteria:

The Conference Champion is determined in a one-game playoff between Northern and Southern Division winners.

A. The Northern and Southern Division winners are determined by the highest winning percentage of conference games won based upon the seven game conference schedule.

I. In case of a tie between divisional teams, the winner shall be determined as follows:

(1) Head-to-head competition

(2) Divisional winning percentage

(3) Results vs. common conference opponents

(4) Coin Toss

Several CIAA student-athletes and teams rank among the NCAA Division II statistics leaders. Check out the full spread of Division II football leaders HERE.

For the week ending October 22, 2017.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

#75 Jalen Neal, Bowie State

(Sr, OL - Detroit, MI)

Neal graded out as the top offensive lineman for the Bulldogs 44-20 home win over Virginia Union, helping the team account for 594 yards of total offense.

QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK

#6 Amir Hall, Bowie State

(Jr, QB - Bowie, MD)

Hall threw for over 300 yards for the sixth time this season, completing 25-of-44 passes for a game-high 386 yards and three touchdowns in Bowie State 's 44-20 win versus Virginia Union.

Passing

gp

comp

att

pct

yds

y/g

y/a

td

int

lg

effic

Conference

1

25

44

56.8%

386

386.0

8.8

3

1

63

148.5

Overall

1

25

44

56.8%

386

386.0

8.8

3

1

63

148.5

Rushing

gp

rush

yds

y/g

avg

td

lg

fum

lost

Conference

1

5

11

11.0

2.2

0

11

0

0

Overall

1

5

11

11.0

2.2

0

11

0

0

RECEIVER OF THE WEEK

#84 Torry Baker, Chowan

(Jr, WR - Charlotte, NC)

Baker hauled in seven passes for a career-high 185 yards and a career-high 3 TDs, tying for third most TDs in a single contest. He recorded the second longest reception in program history on a 72-yd reception.

Receiving

gp

rec

rec/g

yds

y/g

avg

td

lg

Conference

1

7

7.0

185

185.0

26.4

3

72

Overall

1

7

7.0

185

185.0

26.4

3

72

OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

#25 Trenton Cannon, Virginia State

(Sr, RB - Hampton, VA)

The "Cannon Watch" continues as senior Trenton Cannon is only 68 yards away from breaking VSU's career rushing record. Cannon helped lift the Trojans to a 73-21 victory over Lincoln with 9 rushes for 253 yard and 3 touchdowns. Cannon also grasped a touchdown off of a 21-yard reception along with a touchdown off of a kick return.

Rushing

gp

rush

yds

y/g

avg

td

lg

fum

lost

Conference

1

9

253

253.0

28.1

3

75

1

0

Overall

1

9

253

253.0

28.1

3

75

1

0

DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

#7 Randy Allen, Chowan

(Sr, DB - Newport News, VA)

Allen led the team with a career-high 15 tackles.

Defense

gp

tkl

ast

tot

tkl/g

sck

yds

tfl

yds

ff

fr

yds

int

yds

brup

blk

Conference

1

7

8

15.0

15.0

0

0

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Overall

1

7

8

15.0

15.0

0

0

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

LINEBACKER OF THE WEEK

#51 Seth Johnson, Fayetteville State

(Sr, LB - Charlotte, NC)

Johnson had a big day with a game-high tying 12 tackles. He had five solo stops and seven assisted tackles.

Defense

gp

tkl

ast

tot

tkl/g

sck

yds

tfl

yds

ff

fr

yds

int

yds

brup

blk

Conference

1

5

7

12.0

12.0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Overall

1

5

7

12.0

12.0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

#41 Chasz Cosby, St. Augustine's

(Sr, DE - Charlotte, NC)

Cosby continued his outstanding season with 10 tackles including one tackle for loss and one forced fumble.

Defense

gp

tkl

ast

tot

tkl/g

sck

yds

tfl

yds

ff

fr

yds

int

yds

brup

blk

Conference

1

4

6

10.0

10.0

0

0

1

5

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

Overall

1

4

6

10.0

10.0

0

0

1

5

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#19 Brandon Howard, Johnson C. Smith

(So, K - Columbia, SC)

Howard knocked through a 44 yard field goal with 1:00 to play to lift JCSU to a 13-10 homecoming win over Shaw. He also kicked a 34-yarder in the first quarter. Collectively, he went 2-of-3 on the day in his FG attempts. In addition, he punted five times for a 41.2 yard average with a long of 58 yards and forced the Bears to fair-catch three times.

Kicking

gp

fgm

fga

pct

lg

xpm

xpa

pct

pts

Conference

1

2

3

67%

44

1

1

100%

7

Overall

1

2

3

67%

44

1

1

100%

7

Kicking

gp

fgm

fga

pct

lg

xpm

xpa

pct

pts

Conference

1

2

3

67%

44

1

1

100%

7

Overall

1

2

3

67%

44

1

1

100%

7

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

#70 Greg Brooks, Fayetteville State

(Fr, OL - Walkertown, NC)

Brooks had a stellar week helping lead FSU to 1st place in the division. The Broncos beat Saint Augustine's with 254 rushing yards and 462 yards of total offense. FSU scored four (4) rushing touchdowns and threw for 208 yards on 14 completions.

COACH OF THE WEEK

Richard Hayes, Fayetteville State



Fayetteville State held off a serious comeback effort from the Falcons of Saint Augustine's to win its Homecoming 34-31 with six (6) seconds left in the game. The Broncos currently leads the Southern Division with 3-2 conference record and a hard fought 3-0 divisional record. FSU has won two contests with last-second field goals.

SCHEDULE SUMMARY

Overall (Pct.)

4-4 (.500)

Conference (Pct.)

3-2 (.600)

Streak

Won 3

Home

2-2

Away

2-1

Neutral

0-1

Full Scores and Schedule »

WEEK #8 RESULTS

October 21

Virginia State

Lincoln (Pa.)

73-21 Final

Winston-Salem State

Livingstone

42-14 Final

Shaw

Johnson C. Smith

10-13 Final

Virginia Union

Bowie St.

22-40 Final

St. Augustine's

Fayetteville State

31-34 Final

Elizabeth City State

Chowan

18-28 Final

STANDINGS

NORTHERN DIVISION

DIVISION

CONFERENCE

OVERALL

RECORD

WIN %

RECORD

WIN %

RECORD

WIN %

Virginia State

3-0

1.000

5-0

1.000

7-0

1.000

Bowie St.

2-1

0.667

4-1

0.800

7-1

0.875

Virginia Union

2-1

0.667

4-1

0.800

5-3

0.625

Elizabeth City State

1-2

0.333

2-2

0.500

4-4

0.500

Chowan

1-2

0.333

2-2

0.500

3-5

0.375

Lincoln (Pa.)

0-3

0.000

0-5

0.000

0-8

0.000

SOUTHERN DIVISION

DIVISION

CONFERENCE

OVERALL

RECORD

WIN %

RECORD

WIN %

RECORD

WIN %

Fayetteville State

3-0

1.000

3-2

0.600

4-4

0.500

Winston-Salem State

2-1

0.667

3-2

0.600

5-3

0.625

St. Augustine's

2-1

0.667

3-2

0.600

3-5

0.375

Shaw

1-2

0.333

2-3

0.400

3-5

0.375

Johnson C. Smith

1-2

0.333

1-4

0.200

1-7

0.125

Livingstone

0-3

0.000

0-5

0.000

0-8

0.000

TEAM STATISTICS

Overall | Conference

Pts | Yds | Passing | Rushing | 1st Downs | Conversions | Returns | Kicking | Red Zone | Turnovers | Pen. | Def. | Misc.

RK

NAME

GP

TD

FG

XPT

2PC

DXP

SAF

PTS

PPG

1

Bowie St.

8

54

9

50

-

-

-

401

50.1

2

Chowan

8

18

6

14

-

-

-

140

17.5

3

Elizabeth City State

8

27

5

23

1

-

1

204

25.5

4

Fayetteville State

8

34

6

31

2

-

-

257

32.1

5

Johnson C. Smith

7

10

3

4

2

-

2

81

11.6

6

Lincoln (Pa.)

8

17

3

9

3

-

1

128

16.0

7

Livingstone

8

16

1

7

1

-

-

108

13.5

8

Shaw

8

20

2

17

-

-

-

143

17.9

9

St. Augustine's

8

27

4

22

1

-

1

200

25.0

10

Virginia State

7

46

1

34

2

-

3

323

46.1

11

Virginia Union

8

32

6

29

-

1

-

241

30.1

12

Winston-Salem State

8

33

-

26

1

-

-

226

28.3

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

PASSING

RUSHING

YARDS PER GAME

#

A Hall

Bowie St.

331.3

D Neal

Elizabeth City State

231.5

B Witt

Chowan

209.0

D TAYLOR

Virginia Union

206.6

V Espinoza

Lincoln (Pa.)

163.3

Complete leaders

TOUCHDOWNS

#

A Hall

Bowie St.

32

D TAYLOR

Virginia Union

16

D Neal

Elizabeth City State

15

B Witt

Chowan

15

D Johnson

St. Augustine's

11

Complete leaders

YARDS PER GAME

#

T Cannon

Virginia State

159.4

S Green

Fayetteville State

122.5

R Chesson

Bowie St.

111.6

K Moore

Winston-Salem State

111.1

T Freeman

Chowan

85.3

Complete leaders

TOUCHDOWNS

#

C Cook

Virginia State

14

S Green

Fayetteville State

12

R Chesson

Bowie St.

11

T Cannon

Virginia State

10

K Moore

Winston-Salem State

10

Complete leaders

RECEIVING

DEFENSE

YARDS PER GAME

#

B Britton

Bowie St.

91.8

A Price

Lincoln (Pa.)

75.9

T Baker

Chowan

71.9

L Sesay

Bowie St.

69.1

C MCKENZIE

Virginia Union

58.0

Complete leaders

TOUCHDOWNS

#

B Britton

Bowie St.

11

T Baker

Chowan

7

S Boyd

St. Augustine's

7

L Sesay

Bowie St.

6

A Price

Lincoln (Pa.)

4

Complete leaders

TACKLES PER GAME

#

J Hickman

St. Augustine's

10.3

D Hunt

Shaw

8.5

R Garris

St. Augustine's

8.0

C Cosby

St. Augustine's

8.0

V Thomas

Elizabeth City State

7.9

Complete leaders

SACKS

#

N Wyche

Chowan

8

D Tate

Bowie St.

7

D Goodman

St. Augustine's

6

C Cosby

St. Augustine's

5.5

J Cousar

Fayetteville State

5

Complete leaders

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Date

Away

Home

Time

October 28

Virginia State

Chowan

1:00 p.m.

Lincoln (Pa.)

Bowie St.

1:00 p.m.

Elizabeth City State

Virginia Union

1:00 p.m.

Johnson C. Smith

St. Augustine's

1:00 p.m.

Shaw

Winston-Salem State

1:30 p.m.

Fayetteville State

Livingstone

1:30 p.m.

