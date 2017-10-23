CIAA FOOTBALL: CIAA Football Players and Coach of the Week #8

October 23, 2017
CIAA Football Players and Coach of the Week #8
With only two weeks left of the regular season, we keep an eye on teams in contention to compete in the November 11th CIAA Football Championship in Salem, Virginia. Week #9 will provide us with clear scenarios, but fans can start to anticipate teams with the following CIAA Football Championship criteria:
The Conference Champion is determined in a one-game playoff between Northern and Southern Division winners.
A. The Northern and Southern Division winners are determined by the highest winning percentage of conference games won based upon the seven game conference schedule.
I. In case of a tie between divisional teams, the winner shall be determined as follows:
(1) Head-to-head competition
(2) Divisional winning percentage
(3) Results vs. common conference opponents
(4) Coin Toss
Several CIAA student-athletes and teams rank among the NCAA Division II statistics leaders. Check out the full spread of Division II football leaders HERE.
For the week ending October 22, 2017.
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK
#75 Jalen Neal, Bowie State
(Sr, OL - Detroit, MI)
Neal graded out as the top offensive lineman for the Bulldogs 44-20 home win over Virginia Union, helping the team account for 594 yards of total offense.
QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK
#6 Amir Hall, Bowie State
(Jr, QB - Bowie, MD)
Hall threw for over 300 yards for the sixth time this season, completing 25-of-44 passes for a game-high 386 yards and three touchdowns in Bowie State 's 44-20 win versus Virginia Union.
Passing
gp
comp
att
pct
yds
y/g
y/a
td
int
lg
effic
Conference
1
25
44
56.8%
386
386.0
8.8
3
1
63
148.5
Overall
1
25
44
56.8%
386
386.0
8.8
3
1
63
148.5
Rushing
gp
rush
yds
y/g
avg
td
lg
fum
lost
Conference
1
5
11
11.0
2.2
0
11
0
0
Overall
1
5
11
11.0
2.2
0
11
0
0
RECEIVER OF THE WEEK
#84 Torry Baker, Chowan
(Jr, WR - Charlotte, NC)
Baker hauled in seven passes for a career-high 185 yards and a career-high 3 TDs, tying for third most TDs in a single contest. He recorded the second longest reception in program history on a 72-yd reception.
Receiving
gp
rec
rec/g
yds
y/g
avg
td
lg
Conference
1
7
7.0
185
185.0
26.4
3
72
Overall
1
7
7.0
185
185.0
26.4
3
72
OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK
#25 Trenton Cannon, Virginia State
(Sr, RB - Hampton, VA)
The "Cannon Watch" continues as senior Trenton Cannon is only 68 yards away from breaking VSU's career rushing record. Cannon helped lift the Trojans to a 73-21 victory over Lincoln with 9 rushes for 253 yard and 3 touchdowns. Cannon also grasped a touchdown off of a 21-yard reception along with a touchdown off of a kick return.
Rushing
gp
rush
yds
y/g
avg
td
lg
fum
lost
Conference
1
9
253
253.0
28.1
3
75
1
0
Overall
1
9
253
253.0
28.1
3
75
1
0
DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK
#7 Randy Allen, Chowan
(Sr, DB - Newport News, VA)
Allen led the team with a career-high 15 tackles.
Defense
gp
tkl
ast
tot
tkl/g
sck
yds
tfl
yds
ff
fr
yds
int
yds
brup
blk
Conference
1
7
8
15.0
15.0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Overall
1
7
8
15.0
15.0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
LINEBACKER OF THE WEEK
#51 Seth Johnson, Fayetteville State
(Sr, LB - Charlotte, NC)
Johnson had a big day with a game-high tying 12 tackles. He had five solo stops and seven assisted tackles.
Defense
gp
tkl
ast
tot
tkl/g
sck
yds
tfl
yds
ff
fr
yds
int
yds
brup
blk
Conference
1
5
7
12.0
12.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Overall
1
5
7
12.0
12.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK
#41 Chasz Cosby, St. Augustine's
(Sr, DE - Charlotte, NC)
Cosby continued his outstanding season with 10 tackles including one tackle for loss and one forced fumble.
Defense
gp
tkl
ast
tot
tkl/g
sck
yds
tfl
yds
ff
fr
yds
int
yds
brup
blk
Conference
1
4
6
10.0
10.0
0
0
1
5
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Overall
1
4
6
10.0
10.0
0
0
1
5
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
#19 Brandon Howard, Johnson C. Smith
(So, K - Columbia, SC)
Howard knocked through a 44 yard field goal with 1:00 to play to lift JCSU to a 13-10 homecoming win over Shaw. He also kicked a 34-yarder in the first quarter. Collectively, he went 2-of-3 on the day in his FG attempts. In addition, he punted five times for a 41.2 yard average with a long of 58 yards and forced the Bears to fair-catch three times.
Kicking
gp
fgm
fga
pct
lg
xpm
xpa
pct
pts
Conference
1
2
3
67%
44
1
1
100%
7
Overall
1
2
3
67%
44
1
1
100%
7
Kicking
gp
fgm
fga
pct
lg
xpm
xpa
pct
pts
Conference
1
2
3
67%
44
1
1
100%
7
Overall
1
2
3
67%
44
1
1
100%
7
ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
#70 Greg Brooks, Fayetteville State
(Fr, OL - Walkertown, NC)
Brooks had a stellar week helping lead FSU to 1st place in the division. The Broncos beat Saint Augustine's with 254 rushing yards and 462 yards of total offense. FSU scored four (4) rushing touchdowns and threw for 208 yards on 14 completions.
COACH OF THE WEEK
Richard Hayes, Fayetteville State
Fayetteville State held off a serious comeback effort from the Falcons of Saint Augustine's to win its Homecoming 34-31 with six (6) seconds left in the game. The Broncos currently leads the Southern Division with 3-2 conference record and a hard fought 3-0 divisional record. FSU has won two contests with last-second field goals.
SCHEDULE SUMMARY
Overall (Pct.)
4-4 (.500)
Conference (Pct.)
3-2 (.600)
Streak
Won 3
Home
2-2
Away
2-1
Neutral
0-1
Full Scores and Schedule »
WEEK #8 RESULTS
October 21
Virginia State
Lincoln (Pa.)
73-21 Final
Winston-Salem State
Livingstone
42-14 Final
Shaw
Johnson C. Smith
10-13 Final
Virginia Union
Bowie St.
22-40 Final
St. Augustine's
Fayetteville State
31-34 Final
Elizabeth City State
Chowan
18-28 Final
STANDINGS
NORTHERN DIVISION
DIVISION
CONFERENCE
OVERALL
RECORD
WIN %
RECORD
WIN %
RECORD
WIN %
Virginia State
3-0
1.000
5-0
1.000
7-0
1.000
Bowie St.
2-1
0.667
4-1
0.800
7-1
0.875
Virginia Union
2-1
0.667
4-1
0.800
5-3
0.625
Elizabeth City State
1-2
0.333
2-2
0.500
4-4
0.500
Chowan
1-2
0.333
2-2
0.500
3-5
0.375
Lincoln (Pa.)
0-3
0.000
0-5
0.000
0-8
0.000
SOUTHERN DIVISION
DIVISION
CONFERENCE
OVERALL
RECORD
WIN %
RECORD
WIN %
RECORD
WIN %
Fayetteville State
3-0
1.000
3-2
0.600
4-4
0.500
Winston-Salem State
2-1
0.667
3-2
0.600
5-3
0.625
St. Augustine's
2-1
0.667
3-2
0.600
3-5
0.375
Shaw
1-2
0.333
2-3
0.400
3-5
0.375
Johnson C. Smith
1-2
0.333
1-4
0.200
1-7
0.125
Livingstone
0-3
0.000
0-5
0.000
0-8
0.000
TEAM STATISTICS
Overall | Conference
Pts | Yds | Passing | Rushing | 1st Downs | Conversions | Returns | Kicking | Red Zone | Turnovers | Pen. | Def. | Misc.
RK
NAME
GP
TD
FG
XPT
2PC
DXP
SAF
PTS
PPG
1
Bowie St.
8
54
9
50
-
-
-
401
50.1
2
Chowan
8
18
6
14
-
-
-
140
17.5
3
Elizabeth City State
8
27
5
23
1
-
1
204
25.5
4
Fayetteville State
8
34
6
31
2
-
-
257
32.1
5
Johnson C. Smith
7
10
3
4
2
-
2
81
11.6
6
Lincoln (Pa.)
8
17
3
9
3
-
1
128
16.0
7
Livingstone
8
16
1
7
1
-
-
108
13.5
8
Shaw
8
20
2
17
-
-
-
143
17.9
9
St. Augustine's
8
27
4
22
1
-
1
200
25.0
10
Virginia State
7
46
1
34
2
-
3
323
46.1
11
Virginia Union
8
32
6
29
-
1
-
241
30.1
12
Winston-Salem State
8
33
-
26
1
-
-
226
28.3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING
RUSHING
YARDS PER GAME
#
A Hall
Bowie St.
331.3
D Neal
Elizabeth City State
231.5
B Witt
Chowan
209.0
D TAYLOR
Virginia Union
206.6
V Espinoza
Lincoln (Pa.)
163.3
TOUCHDOWNS
#
A Hall
Bowie St.
32
D TAYLOR
Virginia Union
16
D Neal
Elizabeth City State
15
B Witt
Chowan
15
D Johnson
St. Augustine's
11
YARDS PER GAME
#
T Cannon
Virginia State
159.4
S Green
Fayetteville State
122.5
R Chesson
Bowie St.
111.6
K Moore
Winston-Salem State
111.1
T Freeman
Chowan
85.3
TOUCHDOWNS
#
C Cook
Virginia State
14
S Green
Fayetteville State
12
R Chesson
Bowie St.
11
T Cannon
Virginia State
10
K Moore
Winston-Salem State
10
RECEIVING
DEFENSE
YARDS PER GAME
#
B Britton
Bowie St.
91.8
A Price
Lincoln (Pa.)
75.9
T Baker
Chowan
71.9
L Sesay
Bowie St.
69.1
C MCKENZIE
Virginia Union
58.0
TOUCHDOWNS
#
B Britton
Bowie St.
11
T Baker
Chowan
7
S Boyd
St. Augustine's
7
L Sesay
Bowie St.
6
A Price
Lincoln (Pa.)
4
TACKLES PER GAME
#
J Hickman
St. Augustine's
10.3
D Hunt
Shaw
8.5
R Garris
St. Augustine's
8.0
C Cosby
St. Augustine's
8.0
V Thomas
Elizabeth City State
7.9
SACKS
#
N Wyche
Chowan
8
D Tate
Bowie St.
7
D Goodman
St. Augustine's
6
C Cosby
St. Augustine's
5.5
J Cousar
Fayetteville State
5
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Date
Away
Home
Time
October 28
Virginia State
Chowan
1:00 p.m.
Lincoln (Pa.)
Bowie St.
1:00 p.m.
Elizabeth City State
Virginia Union
1:00 p.m.
Johnson C. Smith
St. Augustine's
1:00 p.m.
Shaw
Winston-Salem State
1:30 p.m.
Fayetteville State
Livingstone
1:30 p.m.
