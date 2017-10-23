Cleveland C. schools closely monitoring storm progression, bus d - | WBTV Charlotte

Cleveland C. schools closely monitoring storm progression, bus dismissals delayed

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Cleveland County schools has delayed some school bus dismissals to allow time for the storm to pass.

Director of Communication Greg Shull says they are closely monitoring the weather conditions as the storm progresses. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly