Thieves break in Charlotte tattoo shop twice in same week

Charlotte Tattoo Factory in east Charlotte was broken into Saturday, for the second time in less than a week.

Owner Derek Van Cleve told Alex Giles of WBTV that during Saturday’s theft, the criminals kicked in the back door and took the new cash drawer from the register.

“I’m so sick of thieves,” he said via text.

The tattoo shop, located near the intersection of Idlewild Road and Margaret Wallace Road, was broken into early in the morning on Monday, Oct. 18 as well.

Co-owner Gary Hunter, said the thief took jewelry, retail items, and a cash register during the Oct. 18 break-in.

The thieves also broke into the nearby Fast Mart that morning.

